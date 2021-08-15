COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations decline, but ICU numbers continue to climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas are down, providing some positive news as the state continues to battle through the current surge fueled by the delta variant of the virus.

Hospitalizations in the state are down by 39 as of Sunday, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications down to 1,413.

“While today’s report looks similar to last Sunday, the decline in hospitalizations is helpful,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “We’ve made real progress in vaccinations and I applaud the school districts that worked hard to be ready for school tomorrow.

There are 12 more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 303.

There are also 15 more people in intensive care with COVID-19, putting the state’s number up to 559.

The active case count went up by 14 bringing the state’s total to 25,735 on Sunday.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,126,650, an increase of 3,062 in the last 24 hours.

Partially vaccinated Arkansans went up to 351,314, with an increase of 306 in the last 24 hours.

The ADH report shows an increase of 22 new deaths of patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,467. Health officials 1,517 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 419,807.