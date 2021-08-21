COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations decline for second day in a row

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The total number of patients in Arkansas hospitals due to COVID-19 declined once again on Saturday even though the state once again hit a new high number of patients on ventilators.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows there are 345 COVID-19 patients in the state on ventilators, an increase of two and a new record for the pandemic. Hospitalizations declined slightly to 1,362 COVID-19 patients in the state, a decrease of 35 cases.

There are currently 537 COVID-19 cases in the state’s intensive care units on Friday, an increase of four over Friday’s number.

The ADH figures also shows 2,520 new cases of COVID-19. The increase in cases pushed the state’s total case count to 434,027 and jumped the active case count by 749 to 25,721.

There were 31 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of Arkansans lost to the virus to 6,645.

The number of fully immunized people increased by 9,628 over the previous day, hitting 1,158,725 people.