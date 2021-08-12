COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations decrease slightly, 30 new deaths reported across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health, the state saw the first decrease in hospitalizations in three days with a decrease of 50 in the hospital with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations decreased by 50 putting the total at 1,396 patients in Arkansas with COVID-19.

There are 2 new patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 298. This is the highest amount of patients on ventilators with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ADH report shows an increase of 30 deaths of patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ICU bed space is up in Arkansas Thursday. Health officials said there are now 34 available, an increase from the 14 yesterday.

Health officials reported 2,318 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 413,150. The active case count went up to 24,433 after an increase of 218 active cases.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,110,883, an increase of 5,187 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans increased by 3,021 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 347,834.