COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations drop, pediatric cases continue to spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans prepare for a long holiday weekend, new data on COVID-19 cases in the state show the number of severe cases dropping while those involving children climb.

The figures released Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health show drops in the number of patients hospitalized, in need of ICU care or in need of ventilators due to the virus.

Hospitalizations fell by 47 cases to 1,243, the patients in ICU beds dropped seven to 527 and the two fewer patients were on ventilators, taking that number to 353.

There were 2,129 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, moving the state’s total number of cases to 460,363 while the active case count dropped to 22,993. Sadly, Arkansas added 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,033 during the pandemic.

Breaking down the new cases shows a continued climb in pediatric COVID-19 cases. Friday’s figures were the third time this week that more than 400 new cases in patients 10 and under were reported in the state.

Vaccination efforts in the state continued to show some promise, with 11,728 doses being administered in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the state had 1,239,663 residents fully immunized from the virus, a one-day jump of 7,057. An additional 331,283 Arkansans are partially immunized.

Governor Asa Hutchinson commented on the latest figures, citing their improvement over the prior week’s but also warning Arkansans to practice safety over the holiday weekend.

“Our COVID numbers are better than last Friday. After holidays, we often see a spike in cases and hospitalizations,” Hutchinson wrote. “As we go into the Labor Day weekend, let’s make sure we protect ourselves and our community to prevent another spike.