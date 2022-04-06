LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 case data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Wednesday shows that the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the state is below 100 for the first time since mid-2020.

The ADH data showed the current hospitalization count is at 96, a drop of seven in the last day. The number of patients in ICU care and on ventilators both went up by one and now sit at 33 and 23, respectively.

Health officials reported that active cases went up by 29 to 992, making the first time in 12 days there was an increase. The data also showed 115 new cases of the virus, raising the state’s pandemic total to 833,380.

The ADH reported six additional COVID-19 attributed deaths in the latest data, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 11,296.

There were 2,598 new vaccine doses reported as being given out since Tuesday’s report. There are now 1,579,885 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 372,538 who are partially immunized.