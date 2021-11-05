COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations fall below 300 for first time since June, while active cases see increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the first time since June 25, the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas has fallen below 300, but the state is also seeing its biggest increase of active cases since October 14.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that active cases went up by 86 to 4,565 with hospitalizations down by 15 to 293.

Health officials say there were 557 new cases of the virus, moving the state’s total so far during the pandemic to 515,524.

Currently, 71 patients are on ventilators, a decline of eight from Thursday. Health officials also reported 20 more deaths from the virus, raising the state’s total to 8,472.

“Hospitalizations have dropped below 300 for the first time since June,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet on Friday. “Vaccinations are gradually increasing with the 5-11 age group, and a number of clinics are available this weekend for all Arkansans five and older. For vaccine information call 1-800-803-7847.”

ADH reported 9,152 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,405,969 while Arkansans partially vaccinated are at 288,982.