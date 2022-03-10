LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Arkansas is below 300 for the first time since last fall as active cases of the virus continue a steady drop.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday showed Arkansas hospitals continue to see a declining level of patients with the virus, with 27 fewer patients over the last day to bring the current count to 280. The state hasn’t seen hospitalizations fall below 300 since November 16, 2021.

There were slight dips in patients needing enhanced care, with the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dipping by one to 50 and the number of ventilators falling by five to 88.

The ADH data also showed active cases dropped by 98 to 2,444. Overall, the state saw 519 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the pandemic total to 824,988 cases.

There were an additional 37 deaths attributed to COVID-19, moving the total number to 10,836 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 1,484 doses reported as being given in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,571,422, with another 371,096 having partial immunity.