COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations hit new record high, active case drop for second day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows a new record set for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 but also the second day in a row for dropping numbers of active cases.

The ADH reported that there are 1,487 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 67 from the day before. The figures show 171 patients currently on ventilators, one less than the previous day, and 14 more patients in ICU care, putting that number at 381.

Data from ADH also showed the total number of active cases in the state fell by 4,374 in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 88,937.

The figures show there have now been 687,989 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 3,213.

The data reported on Tuesday show there are now 9,452 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day.

Department of health officials reported 5,496 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours. There are now 1,529,422 Arkansans who are fully immunized and 371,494 partially immunized.