COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations increase setting new record high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that hospitalizations across the state have increased, setting a new record.

According to the ADH, hospitalizations have increased by 62 bringing the state’s total to 1,458.

The ADH reports that there are 3,023 additional total cases which brings the total number of cases to 416,173.

Health officials report that there was an increase of 742 active cases within the last 24 hours, bringing the active number of cases to 25,175.

The total number of deaths in the state are 6,432, which is 36 additional deaths within the last 24 hours, according to data from the ADH.

The total number of people on ventilators have decreased by two, bringing the total to 296.

13,557 more vaccinations have been given within the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 24,960,004.

The number of partially vaccinated Arkansans went up to 349,938, which is an increase of 2,104. In a 24-hour-period, 5,847 additional Arkansans are fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 1,116,730.