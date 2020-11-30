COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, patients on ventilators reach record-high numbers, 1,112 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,112 new cases making a new total of 157,359 cases.
There are 1,063 hospitalized due to COVID-19 which is up 33 from Sunday and a new record for hospitalization in Arkansas due to COVID-19.
There is also 211 patients reported on ventilators due to COVID-19, which is up 16 from Sunday, and a record-high number of patients on ventilators.
32 deaths were added today, for a total of 2,502
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
Pulaski, 153
Craighead, 86
Washington, 64
Garland, 58
Benton, 56.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Today’s increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system. Our frontline workers need our help as we head into the winter months of this pandemic. Today, I received briefings from FDA Director Hahn; Dr. Fauci and Sec. Azar on the vaccine distribution plans as well as what is needed to meet the pressure on our health care system. Based upon national trends and expert concerns on the holiday season, it does seem that we are in the lull before the storm. I expect the antigen testing to pick up again later in the week and that is where many of the positive cases are identified. I applaud our health department team and all the health care workers who have been so diligent during this entire pandemic.”