COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, patients on ventilators reach record-high numbers, 1,112 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,112 new cases making a new total of 157,359 cases.

There are 1,063 hospitalized due to COVID-19 which is up 33 from Sunday and a new record for hospitalization in Arkansas due to COVID-19.

There is also 211 patients reported on ventilators due to COVID-19, which is up 16 from Sunday, and a record-high number of patients on ventilators.

32 deaths were added today, for a total of 2,502

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 153

Craighead, 86

Washington, 64

Garland, 58

Benton, 56.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: