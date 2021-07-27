COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations surge over 1,000 patients, more than 2,000 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Just hours after the CDC reversed its guidelines on masks for people indoors, reports show Arkansas hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to surge now sitting at the highest point since Jan. 27.

The ADH report shows 45 more hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, the highest hospitalizations reported from the virus since Jan. 27 when 1,029 new patients were in the hospital with COVID-19.

Health officials reported 2,052 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count up to 378,023. The active case count rose by 864 bringing the total to 15,491.

There were 10 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours making the total 6,087 deaths to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

There is 33 more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 205.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,048,341, an increase of 2,039 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans jumped by 5,975 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 286,004.

Gov. Hutchinson made a statement regarding the numbers reported Tuesday: