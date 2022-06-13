LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Monday shows that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas are back up to numbers not seen since March.

The ADH data showed a bump of 18 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 176, which hasn’t been that high since March 22, 2022. The number of patients on a ventilator moved up by two to seven, while 20 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down one from the previous day.

The latest figures also showed 6,946 active cases of the virus Monday, up 196 from the previous day. There were 332 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 850,535 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, keeping the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,526.

The latest figures also showed that as of Monday 4,088,619 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 163 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,618,091, with another 285,987 being partially immunized.