COVID-19 in Arkansas: Huge spike reported in active cases, hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases and people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Arkansas hit their highest reported numbers since summer on Tuesday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the natural state took a large jump, increasing by 1,626 in the last 24 hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That’s the highest one-day increase in reported active cases since Sept. 17 when there were 1,809 reported.

ADH reported 11,716 total active cases, a huge change from the previous day. That’s the highest it’s been since Sept. 26 when there was 12,494 active case reported.

Of the active cases, 67.2% were reported in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The data shows 51 more people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications from the previous day. That’s the highest spike since Sept. 1 when 101 more people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to Aug. 30.

That brings the current number of Arkansans hospitalized to 570, the highest since Oct. 7, when 593 people were hospitalized.

Of the people hospitalized, 105 are on vents, a decrease of two. There are 194 people in Arkansas intensive care units due to COVID-19, an increase of four since Dec. 23 when the numbers were last reported by the ADH.

Of the people hospitalized since Feb. 1, 87% were not fully vaccinated.

According to the data, there have been 16 more deaths related to COVID-19. This makes the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic 9,097.

Of the deaths reported since Feb. 1, 85.2% were in people who were not fully vaccinated.

In total, there were 2,414 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas, bringing that number to 553,808.

“There’s an upward trajectory in new cases with more than 2,400 and 51 new hospitalizations,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Our positivity rate is up and our vaccinations were lackluster yesterday. With Omicron on the rise we have to prepare for a rough January. I will talk about new CDC guidelines Thursday.”

More vaccine doses were given to Arkansans in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as well. The ADH reported that 9,081 more doses of the vaccine were given, while 1,919 more individuals became fully immunized.

There were 9,081 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given on Tuesday. There are now 1,500,712 people in Arkansas that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 52.8% of Arkansans age 5 and older.

The number of partially vaccinated Arkansans went up by 1,213, bringing that total to 350,604, which is 12.3% of the Arkansas population age 5 and older.

As of Tuesday, it was reported that 422,795 Arkansans have received their third dose.