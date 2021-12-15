COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,000 new cases for second time in less than a week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas again topped 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second time in a weak as increases in the number of deaths from the virus continue to continue to be in the double digits.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Wednesday showed 1,027 new cases of the virus in Arkansas, raising the total number of cases during the pandemic to 540,510.

There were 21 deaths reported on Wednesday, moving up the pandemic total to 8,901. The ADH reported 7,478 active cases of the virus Wednesday, an increase of 155 from the previous day.

The latest data also showed that there are currently 517 patients hospitalized from the virus in Arkansas, one less than Tuesday. The number of ICU patients remained unchanged at 200, and 99 patients are on ventilators, a drop of three from the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 10,002 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. There are currently 1,480,754 state residents who are fully vaccinated, with another 338,181 partially vaccinated.

In a post to social media, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that 87% of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas are coming from patients who are unvaccinated.

