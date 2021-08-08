COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,300 new cases, 11 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers for Sunday showing a slight increase in active cases added and more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19.

The ADH report shows 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials reported 1,369 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 404,277. The active case count went up to 23,921 after an increase of 21.

Another 33 new hospitalizations were also reported in the last 24 hours. bringing the current total to 1,273.

There are 10 fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 261.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,095,166, an increase of 2,410 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans increased by 1,886 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 337,147.

Governor Hutchinson released a statement regarding the Sunday’s numbers: