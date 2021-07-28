COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,700 new cases in last 24 hours, hospitalizations hit highest numbers since January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health continues to report record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases that haven’t been surpassed since the beginning of the year.

Health officials reported that there were 15,639 active cases in Arkansas Wednesday, which is the highest amount since February 7.

Hospitalizations were up 39 from the prior day to 1,064, the highest number since January 26. Patients on ventilators are also at their highest levels since January, increasing by 4 to 209.

There were 12 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, which puts Arkansas at 6,009 since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,051,134, an increase of 2,793 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans jumped by 5,743 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 291,747.

