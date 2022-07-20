LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that COVID-19 in Arkansas is continuing an upward trend, with more than 1,800 new cases reported.

The ADH data showed 1,835 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 890,943. The number of active cases went down to 204 cases, now sitting at 16,946.

Wednesday’s update also showed deaths attributed to COVID-19 remaining at 11,654.

The ADH data also reported 442 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up six since Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 14, while 72 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up one from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 3,718 new vaccine doses being given out since Tuesday’s report. There are now 1,647,064 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 287,131 who are partially immunized.