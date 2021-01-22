COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 2,100 new cases, vaccine distribution hits 58%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With more than 16,000 tests done in the state on Thursday Arkansas saw a decline in cases reported as vaccine distribution hits 58 percent.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,162 new cases for a total of 281,382 cases.
There are 20,107 active cases in the state. The ADH says there are 1,142 hospitalized, which is down 18 from Thursday. There are 193 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Thursday. 53 deaths were added Friday for a total of 4,549.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
Pulaski, 286
Washington, 158
Benton, 115
Sebastian, 111
Pope, 103
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Today’s report shows a decrease of nearly 1,000 new cases compared to the same day last week. There were also over 16,500 tests administered yesterday. If we can keep our new cases on the decline, then our deaths will reduce as well, and this is one goal we can all unite behind.”