COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 22,000 vaccines delivered in 24 hours, 726 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 726 new cases for a total of 318,122 cases.

There are 4,720 active cases; 522 hospitalized, which is up 26 from Wednesday; 108 on ventilators, which is up 8 from Wednesday.

10 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,397.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

Pulaski, 74

Benton, 71

Garland, 61

Washington, 54

Hot Spring, 35

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: