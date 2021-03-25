COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 25,000 vaccinations in last 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Department of Health reported that more than 25,000 more vaccines were given to residents of Arkansas in the last 24 hours as the state-delivered vaccines surpass the 900,000 total vaccinations.
The ADH reported 334 new cases for a total of 329,511 cases.
The ADH reported 2,095 active cases which is a decrease of 33 from Wednesday; 181 hospitalized, which is up 9 from Wednesday; 38 on ventilators, which is down 5 from Wednesday.
11 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,571.
The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases
- Washington, 59
- Arkansas, 37
- Pulaski, 30
- Garland, 28
- Sebastian, 25.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Today’s report shows an increase of over 127,000 vaccine doses administered since last week and a single-day increase of nearly 29,000. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s your turn to protect our friends and neighbors.”