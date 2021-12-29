COVID-19 in Arkansas: Nearly 4,000 new cases, Gov. Hutchinson urges vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increased by a large amount, pushing the number over 14,000.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health show the total number of active cases in the state jumped by 2,897 in just 24 hours, making that number 14,613. The figures show there have no been 557,551 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 3,743.

The data reported on Wednesday show there are now 9,113 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day.

The ADH also reported that there are 585 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, rising by 15 from the day before. The figures show 110 patients currently on ventilators, 5 more than the previous day.

“New cases are reported at 3,743 but with home testing, the number of new cases is higher. 15 new hospitalizations are the truest indicator of severity of our cases,” Hutchinson said in a tweet. “My goal is to get through January without overwhelming our hospitals. To do this we need to increase vaccinations.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 8,911 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,684,989. There are now 1,502,427 Arkansans who are fully immunized.

The number of new cases in Pulaski County alone more than doubled from the previous day.