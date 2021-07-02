COVID-19 in Arkansas: New and Active cases continue to spike heading into Independence Day weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reports another big increase in new and active cases for Friday as a very busy July 4 holiday weekend comes into view.

The ADH reported 494 new cases for Friday, for a total of 350,579 along with 4,398 active cases, which is up 199 from Thursday.

Four new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

338 hospitalized, which is up one from Thursday, and 71 on ventilators, which is down 4 in the past day.

5,268 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 110

Benton, 28

Washington, 24

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: