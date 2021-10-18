COVID-19 in Arkansas: New and active cases continue to trend down, as do vaccine doses given

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures Monday showed trends for COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continue to decline, though health officials are also reporting lower trends in the numbers of vaccinations given around the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed that active cases were down by 617 to 5,952 in the state. There were 142 new cases of the virus reported Monday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 507,098.

Comparing the seven-day average of active cases to last week, the average is down by more than 1,000 cases, while the average for new cases is down 100 cases from the prior week.

There was an uptick in some of the hospital-related metrics, with an increase of 15 patients being hospitalized with the virus, taking the active count to 477. The number of patients on ventilators went up by 12 to 145, while the number in ICU care dropped by two to 228.

Health officials also reported two more deaths due to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,202.

The ADH also reported 1,544 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. That figured moved the seven-day rolling average for new vaccinations down, with the average down by more than 1,600 compared to a week earlier.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans is now at 1,372,695 with another 285,393 being partially vaccinated.