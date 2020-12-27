COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases at 908 with 41 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Health Department showing 908 new cases within the past 24 hours, making 21.454 current active cases in the state.

Also, 41 new deaths bringing the total amount of deaths to 3,482.

There are 1,093 current hospitalizations and 186 on ventilators.

The counties with the most new cases right now are Pulaski (170), Craighead (82), Washington (67), Faulkner (55), and Benton (42).

LATEST POSTS: