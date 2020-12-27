LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Health Department showing 908 new cases within the past 24 hours, making 21.454 current active cases in the state.
Also, 41 new deaths bringing the total amount of deaths to 3,482.
There are 1,093 current hospitalizations and 186 on ventilators.
The counties with the most new cases right now are Pulaski (170), Craighead (82), Washington (67), Faulkner (55), and Benton (42).
LATEST POSTS:
- COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases at 908 with 41 new deaths
- Sunday afternoon shooting on Labette Drive leaves 1 dead
- Authorities: No explosives found in suspicious vehicle that shut down Tennessee highway
- Little Rock Man arrested for killing wife on Longcoy Street
- ‘Downtown’ by Petula Clark played from RV prior to Nashville explosion