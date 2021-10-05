COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases, hospitalizations continue to trend down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New data released Tuesday continues to show drops in active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, as well as hospitalizations from the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count went down by 439 to 8,096, while hospitalizations dropped by 5 from the prior day to 664 currently in the state.

In total, there were 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 499,004.

The state also reported 23 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,775.

Officials reported 302 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 9, and 188 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four.

“Active cases have continued to decline every day for more than three weeks. We’re now at the lowest level since the middle of July,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet sharing the data. “Our hospitalizations have also seen a steady decline. Vaccines can prevent deaths, and we are losing too many Arkansans.”

Active cases have continued to decline every day for more than three weeks. We’re now at the lowest level since the middle of July. Our hospitalizations have also seen a steady decline. Vaccines can prevent deaths, and we are losing too many Arkansans. pic.twitter.com/HRglcmrPp6 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 5, 2021

More than 8,758 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours.

The state has now doubled the number of Arkansans who have taken a third dose in a week