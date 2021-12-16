COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases remain high, active cases down slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas saw new cases rise again on Thursday, but the number of active cases ticked downward, albeit only slightly.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, there were 805 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, bringing the state’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 541,315l.

Arkansas saw a slight dip in active cases since the previous day, dropping 45 to 7,433.

Deaths in the state continued to be in the double digits on Thursday, with an additional 12 since the previous day. That number brings the total deaths due to COVID-19 related causes in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,913.

Hospitalizations in the state continued to increase with 529 Arkansans hospitalized due to COVID-19 related issues, an increase of 12 since Wednesday.

Of the Arkansans hospitalized, 92 were on ventilators, a decrease of seven since the previous day. The number of Arkansans in intensive care units was unchanged and remains at 200.

There were 11,412 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given on Thursday.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans is now 1,483,741, an increase of 2,987. The number of partially immunized Arkansans is now 338,732.