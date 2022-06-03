LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday released new data showing the highest new case jump in more than two months.

The ADH Health data also showed there were 712 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 845,175 since the pandemic began, which is the highest one-day jump since March 21. Also, 4,529 active cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 369 from the previous day.

The latest figures also show a decrease of eight hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, setting that number to 97. Patients on ventilators remained at seven, while 21 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by three from the previous day.

Health officials reported six additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,498.