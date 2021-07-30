COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases top 2,500 for second consecutive day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is continuing to report some of the highest COVID-19 case numbers the state has seen this year, with Friday being the second day in a row with new cases above 2,500.

According to ADH data, there were 2,544 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, moving Arkansas to 18,541 active cases and 385,133 cases all time.

Hospitalizations were up by 32 from the prior day to 1,087, while the number of patients on ventilators remained at 219.

Looking back after previous COVID-19 case data, the number of active cases in Arkansas has not been at this level since January 24, while hospitalizations have not been this high since January 26.

There were 13 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, which puts Arkansas at 6,123 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,056,447, an increase of 2,458 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans is now 302,110.