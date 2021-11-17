COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases top 800 for second straight day, active cases jump by more than 300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second straight day, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas shot up by more than 800, with active cases also seeing another day of sharp increases.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Wednesday showed 828 new cases of the virus reported over the last day. That moved the state pandemic total to 521,553.

The number of active cases jumped by 329 to 5,444. That is the highest level since October 24.

The ADH also reported three more deaths from COVID-19, moving the total to 8,595 Arkansans who have died from the virus.

The number of patients hospitalized with severe cases of the virus went up for the first time in the past six days, increasing by 24 to 300. There are 129 COVID-19 patients in ICU care, an increase of seven, with 68 patients on ventilators, five more than the prior day.

“Increasing new & active cases are warning signs that a tougher winter is ahead. It’s important we protect ourselves & our families while we celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving season,”

Gov. Hutchinson said in a Wednesday afternoon tweet. “First doses and booster doses are available across the Natural State for those who are eligible.”

Health officials reported 12,116 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,425,137, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 308,430.