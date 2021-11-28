COVID-19 in Arkansas: No new deaths, new cases tick downward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No one with COVID-19 was reported to have died in Arkansas on Sunday. In addition, the number of active cases ticked downward.

There were 5,829 active cases of the virus reported Sunday. This is a decrease of 64 from the previous day. Of the active cases, 1,398 were people 18 and younger.

When it comes to the currently active cases, 77.9% of them are in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that there were an additional 374 new cases, raising the total cases to 527,587 since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday. The number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 related since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 8,653.

Currently, 363 patients are hospitalized from the virus, nine more than Saturday.

As of Sunday, 67 people on ventilators, one less person than the previous day. There were 167 people in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, which is six more than yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 5,116 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

“No new deaths and active cases dropping is good to see along with more than 5,000 new vaccinations today,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “This is great news as we continue to fight new incoming variants and must do all we can to prevent more cases.”

No new deaths and active cases dropping is good to see along with more than 5,000 new vaccinations today. This is great news as we continue to fight new incoming variants and must do all we can to prevent more cases. pic.twitter.com/ECX8tkd86U — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 28, 2021

Currently, 1,439,842 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, which is 50.6 % of the Arkansas population age 5 and older, according to the ADH. In addition, 325,539 are partially vaccinated, 11.4% of the population age 5 and older. As far as boosters, 287,226 Arkansans have received them since they became available.