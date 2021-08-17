COVID-19 in Arkansas: Number of patients on ventilators continues record climb, state death total tops 6,500

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The number of patients on ventilators in Arkansas pushed past another state record Tuesday while the state saw some relief with the second day of declining active cases.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Health said there are five new patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 328, another record level during the pandemic.

The ADH also reported 2,203 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 422,866. The active case count dropped to 23,783.

The ADH report shows 41 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,539.

Hospitalizations decreased by 49, putting the total at 1,410 patients in the state with COVID-19.

State data shows that the top two age groups seeing an increase in cases in the last 24 hours are those between the ages of 25-34 and those 10 and younger.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that a statewide response plan is increasing the number of hospital beds in Arkansas but also noted that nearly 47% of adults in critical care are COVID-19 patients.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase, with an additional 12,690 doses being given in the last day.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,135,361 an increase of 6,132 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans increased by 773 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 354,430.

Gov. Hutchinson released this statement regarding the new numbers for Tuesday: