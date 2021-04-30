COVID-19 in Arkansas: Officials continue call for more Arkansans to get vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials in the Natural State continue to have the same message for the public: We have COVID-19 vaccines available and you need to come and get your dose.

New data released Friday shows that 740,648 Arkansans are fully immunized from the coronavirus, with another 283,775 having been partially immunized.

An additional 16,066 doses of vaccine were administered over the last 24 hours, moving the state to 68 percent of available doses given out.

In a statement issued with the data, Governor Asa Hutchinson echoed the request for Arkansans to get their shot.

“Case numbers continue to remain steady throughout the state. Local health units in all 75 counties have vaccine doses ready to go, and the Department of Health continues to provide mass clinics,” Hutchinson said. “We need Arkansans to step up and get vaccinated so we can put an end to this pandemic.”

The data shows the state recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases from the previous day, moving the active case count to 1,966 and bringing the state’s total case count to 335,725 since the pandemic began.

An additional four deaths were reported, moving the pandemic total to 5,739. Hospitalizations remained steady while one additional patient was put on a ventilator.