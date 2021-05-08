COVID-19 in Arkansas: Over 800,000 Arkansans now fully immunized

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 8 which showed full immunizations push past 800,000.

Now there are 803,789 fully immunized and 252,761 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 13,751 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 245 new cases for a total of 337,415 cases.

There are 2,266 active cases, which is an increase of 90 from Friday. 163 hospitalized, which is down 12 from Friday, and 38 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Friday.

One new death was added today, for a total of 5,760.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 36

Pulaski, 30

Washington, 22

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: