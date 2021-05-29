COVID-19 in Arkansas: Over 900,000 Arkansans fully immunized

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 29 as the state crosses over 900,000 fully immunized Arkansans.

Now there are 901,910 fully immunized and 238,178 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 7,749 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 160 new cases for a total of 341,290 cases.

There are 2,009 active cases, which has seen a decline of 7 cases from Friday. 195 hospitalized, which is down 6 from Friday, and 31 on ventilators, which is down 2 from yesterday.

No new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,830.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

With no new COVID-19 deaths and a decreased number of new cases compared to last week, we’re trending in the right direction. Arkansans know what to do to protect themselves from this virus, and our case reports continue to reflect that.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: