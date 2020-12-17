COVID-19 in Arkansas: Record increases in new and active coronavirus cases on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas saw a record number of new and active coronavirus cases Thursday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 3,039 new COVID-19 cases. That includes 2,282 confirmed cases and 757 probable cases.

As of Thursday, the total active cases of COVID-19 in the state are 21,659, which includes 16,446 confirmed cases and 5,213 probable cases.

There were 38 deaths reported Thursday, which includes 30 from confirmed cases and eight from probable cases.

In total, 194,543 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,112 have lost their lives due to complications of the virus.

According to ADH, there are currently 1,084 hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, which is an increase of five from Wednesday.

ADH officials say there are 188 people on ventilators due to the virus, which is an increase of four from Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 146,287 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, there were 14,056 PCR tests and 3,275 antigen tests completed Wednesday.

The top counties for new cases are Washington (326), Pulaski (288), Benton (226), Craighead (153) and Saline (113), according to the health department.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement Thursday: