COVID-19 in Arkansas: Second day of 1,000+ new cases, active cases surge by 740

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another day of surging active cases and hospitalizations.

Arkansas saw another spike in new and active cases with a 740 active case jump pushing Arkansas just under 6,000 active cases.

Current active cases are higher than active cases one year ago. 5,545 active cases were reported a year ago on July 8, 2020

11 new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 1,210 new cases for Thursday, for a total of 354,305.

There are 5,932 active cases, which is up 740 from Wednesday. 481 hospitalized, which is up 49 from Wednesday, and 82 on ventilators, which is up 2 from Wednesday.

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the new COVID-19 numbers: