COVID-19 in Arkansas: Second-straight day for records in active cases, hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 3,323 new cases. This makes the total 245,916 cases in Arkansas.

Arkansas has 25,984 reported active cases in the state. This is a new record of active cases in Arkansas.

The ADH has reported 1,326 hospitalized cases, which is a new record of hospitalization for the state.

218 reported on ventilators.

25 new deaths were added today, for a total of 3,926.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Pulaski, 453

Benton, 350

Washington, 289

Faulkner, 137

Garland, 133

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Yesterday presented a lower number of new cases and higher testing than the day before. We also continue to receive and administer doses of vaccine throughout the state. It is critical that we all work together to protect ourselves and our neighbors as this virus steadily spreads across Arkansas.”