COVID-19 in Arkansas: Slight rise in active cases for second day, hospitalizations continue drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitalizations continue to see a drop of cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, but active cases are still seeing that slight uptick on Thursday.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active cases went up by nine to 4,851. There were 517 new cases of the virus also reported Thursday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 511,984.

The ADH also reported 18 fewer hospitalized cases, bringing the active count to 348. There are 100 patients on ventilators, a decline of 11 from Wednesday.

The data also reported 19 more deaths attributed to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,344.

“For the second day in a row, our vaccine doses almost doubled the same day last week. One month ago, our active cases totaled almost 11,000 and our percent positivity was over 9 percent,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated on Twitter. “Today, our positivity rate is just above 6% and we have over 6,000 fewer active cases.”

ADH also reported 14,029 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,392,157, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 286,428.