COVID-19 in Arkansas: State logs 222 new cases as number of fully immunized Arkansans nears 800K

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon as the number of state residents who are fully immunized closed in on 800,000.

New data from the ADH shows that active cases in the state are at 2,176, with 175 patients hospitalized, down two from Thursday. There are also 37 people currently on ventilators.

There were 222 new cases reported by the state, bringing the total number of cases in Arkansas to 337,170.

Deaths from the disease were up by two for a total of 5,759 during the pandemic.

More than 12,800 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours. To date, the state has administered 1,790,444 vaccine doses.

As of Friday, 795,017 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, with another 256,312 state residents being partially immunized.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement on the latest COVID-19 numbers, saying in part that the state was preparing to open vaccinations to younger residents.

We continue to see similar case numbers to last week’s report. Our vaccine supply in the state is plentiful, and we are prepared to vaccinate any Arkansan 16 and older. Check with the Department of Health to find a vaccine appointment near you.

Health officials reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton with 37; Pulaski and Washington with 24 each; and Faulkner has 17.