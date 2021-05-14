COVID-19 in Arkansas: State logs 250 new cases of virus as number of fully immunized nears 840K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon as the number of state residents who are fully immunized closed in on 840,000.

New data from the ADH shows that active cases in the state are at 2,069 with 172 patients hospitalized, down four from Thursday. There are also 31 people currently on ventilators.

The latest 250 new cases reported by the state bring the total number of cases in Arkansas to 338,485.

Deaths from the disease were up by seven for a total of 5,790 during the pandemic.

More than 15,330 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours. To date, the state has administered 1,857,509 vaccine doses.

As of Friday, 839,268 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, with another 238,841 state residents being partially immunized.

“This is good news as we continue to work toward our goal of 50% of Arkansans vaccinated by the end of July,” Hutchinson said. “Check with your local provider to schedule a time to get vaccinated.”