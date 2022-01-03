COVID-19 in Arkansas: State passes 27,000 active cases for first time in almost a year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas hit its highest reported number of reported active COVID-19 cases since the peak of last winter’s surge on Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 585 new active cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 27,162. This is the highest number and the first time the state has passed 27,000 active cases since Jan. 10, 2021. It also marks the fourth-highest active case number reported in the state.

According to the ADH, 62.2% of the cases were detected in people who are not fully vaccinated.

There were 1,750 new cases reported Monday, which brings the total case number since the beginning of the pandemic to 574,572.

There were also 25 more deaths reported due to complications from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 9,221. The ADH reports that 85% of deaths since Feb. 1, 2021, were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized who tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 722, an increase of 39 since Sunday. There are also 246 people in Arkansas intensive care units suffering complications of COVID-19, an increase of 24 over Sunday, and 115 patients with COVID-19 complications on ventilators, an increase of 17.

Of the people hospitalized since Feb. 1, 2021, the ADH reported 86.8% were not fully vaccinated.

The ADH reported that there were 1,243 new doses of the vaccine given Monday.

There are now 1,507,966 Arkansans that are fully vaccinated, which is 53% of the state’s population. There are also 355,716 Arkansans who have received their first dose of the vaccine. The ADH also reported that 440,866 people in the state have received their third dose of the vaccine.