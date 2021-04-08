COVID-19 in Arkansas: State passes 500K fully immunized, more than 25,000 doses given in last 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported that Arkansas surpassed 500,000 fully immunized residents after 25,360 more doses were given out in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Hutchinson noted the increase in vaccinations week-to-week in his statement regarding today’s numbers.

“Vaccine doses administered have increased by nearly 154,000 since this time last week,” Gov. Hutchinson

The ADH reported 199 new cases, for a total of 331,704 cases.

There are 1,707 active cases, which is an increase of 58 from Wednesday. They also reported 23 on ventilators which are up 3 from Wednesday and 141 hospitalized for a decrease of 9 from Wednesday.

2 new deaths were added for a total of 5,662.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski 31

Washington 26

Benton 19

Gov. Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: