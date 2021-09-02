COVID-19 in Arkansas: State passes 7,000 deaths from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas passed another grim milestone Thursday the state reported that more than 7,000 Arkansans have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 34 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 7,003. Just 45 days ago on July 19, Arkansas passed 6,000 deaths.

The ADH also reports the state saw 2,453 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 458,234 and increasing the active case count to 23,077.

Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 23 patients to 1,290 currently in the state, with 534 patients requiring ICU treatment, an increase of 12 over the last 24 hours. The ADH figures also showed there are 2 fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the current total at 355.

State data shows patients aged 10 and under had the largest increase in cases in the last 24 hours, adding 458 cases, with patients aged 11-17 just behind with 411 cases. Adding the figures of patients 10 and under to those 11-17 show a one-day increase of 869 pediatric cases.

More than 11,000 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 6,660 to 1,232,606, with the number of residents partially immunized continuing to slide, now sitting at 333,940.

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the new numbers: