COVID-19 in Arkansas: State passes 700,000 total vaccine mark as active cases continue decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 700,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given out to the public since Dec. 14, 2020 according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 12,129 more doses given out in the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 317 new cases for a total of 325,700 cases. There are 3,227 new active cases; 301 hospitalized, which is down 16 from Tuesday; 72 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Tuesday.

25 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,382

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 43

Benton, 33

Washington, 27

Union, 18

Faulkner, 17

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: