COVID-19 in Arkansas: State reaches record-high active cases reported, record-high 3,204 new daily cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 3,204 new cases which brings the total to 211,145 cases. This is a new record number of cases reported in a 24-hour period in Arkansas.

Arkansas has reached a record-high 23,378 reported active cases in the state. This is a new record for Arkansas after an increase of 862 active cases.

The ADH has reported 1,093 hospitalized cases, which is down 17 from Wednesday.

178 reported on ventilators, which is up 4 from Wednesday.

30 new deaths were added today for a total of 3,406.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 338

Benton, 320

Washington, 287

Craighead, 139

Faulkner, 121

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: