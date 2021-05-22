COVID-19 in Arkansas: State seeing drop of new and active cases as more become vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 22 as the state is seeing a drop in new and active cases within the past week.

Now there are 873,876 fully immunized and 240,259 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 8,710 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 177 new cases for a total of 340,040 cases.

There are 2,056 active cases, which has no change from Friday. 187 hospitalized, which is down 1 from Friday, and 32 on ventilators, which is no change from Saturday.

Five new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,816.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

New and active cases are down from this time last week. There are a number of vaccine clinics throughout the state in the upcoming week, in addition to the regular vaccine providers at local pharmacies. Find a location that’s convenient for you and get vaccinated.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: