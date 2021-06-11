COVID-19 in Arkansas: State seeing the biggest rise in new cases in almost 3 months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Friday, June 11 is seeing a definite spike in new cases, which hasn’t been seen in almost three months.

Now there are 938,762 fully immunized and 232,637 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 6,653 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 393 new cases for a total of 343,609 cases.

There are 1,985 active cases, which has seen 216 cases added from Thursday. 202 hospitalized, which is down 6 from Thursday, and 42 on ventilators, which is up 3 from yesterday.

Three new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,859.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

The recent increase in new cases is even more evident today with the highest level of new cases in nearly three months. Our 7-day positivity rate of 6.5% is of particular concern. We continue to see the importance of getting vaccinated to stop this virus in our communities.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: