COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees highest single-day increase in deaths from virus since March

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As hospitals around the state report operating at full capacity, new data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows the state just had its deadliest day since March in terms of COVID-19.

The ADH report shows 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest death count from the virus since March 12 when 27 new deaths were reported.

Health officials reported 621 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count down to 375,971. The active case count dropped to 14,627.

Another 61 new hospitalizations were also reported in the last 24 hours. bringing the current total to 980 inching the state closer to 1,000 total patients in the hospital. This figure has jumped by 668 from just one month ago on June 26 when they were at 312.

There is one less patient on a ventilator in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 172.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,046,302, an increase of 750 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans jumped by 2,121 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 280,029.