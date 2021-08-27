COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees jump in pediatric cases, continued drop in hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas crept closer to 60,000 total new cases of COVID-19 for the month of August in data released Friday, though for the second day in a row the state saw drops in hospital statistics.

The state saw 2,866 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 446,430. More than a third of the new cases were in children 17 and under as the second week of school around Arkansas comes to a close.

State data shows patients aged 10 and under had the largest increase in cases in the last 24 hours, adding 599 cases. Just behind them with 423 new cases were patients from 11 to 17 years old. Together, this means there was an increase of 1,022 pediatric cases in the last day.

While health care workers continue working around the clock, Arkansas hospitals saw a bit of relief. According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 4 fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 348. Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by one to 1,324 patients in the state with COVID-19, with 507 patients requiring ICU treatment, a decrease of 21 over the last 24 hours.

Health officials also said Arkansas saw 30 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,836.

The active case count increased by 653 putting the total at 24,228.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,196,560, an increase of 6,166 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans decreased by 1,438 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 346,346.

According to data as of Friday, there are 9,103 people in the state who have taken their third dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Hutchinson released this statement in regards to today’s numbers: