COVID-19 in Arkansas: Testing declines due to weather, state receives more than 18,000 vaccine doses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas saw a day of decreases in testing due to weather, as more than 18,000 more vaccinations were given to the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 667 new cases, for a total of 314,192.

There are 8,239 active cases, 602 hospitalized, which is down 36 from Tuesday; and 108 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Tuesday.

26 deaths were added today, for a total of 5,313

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

Garland, 100

Benton, 90

Washington, 86

Sebastian, 59

Pulaski, 47

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: